Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,466 shares of company stock worth $8,669,349. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

