Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.78. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

