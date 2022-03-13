Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Million

Analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.25 million and the lowest is $5.06 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $23.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $24.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.09 million to $30.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.56.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

