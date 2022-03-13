Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Repligen reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

RGEN stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.26. Repligen has a 52-week low of $156.27 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,881,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Repligen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.