Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $403.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

