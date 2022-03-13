Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.07 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $97.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,037,000 after acquiring an additional 161,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 244.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

