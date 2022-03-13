Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post $613.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.82 million and the lowest is $565.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.