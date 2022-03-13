Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XERS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.70. 2,163,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 269,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

