Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will announce $18.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $77.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.12 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $86.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

