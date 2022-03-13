Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGS stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.