Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

