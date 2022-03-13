Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.84 Million

Brokerages expect BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to report $68.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $230.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.58 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $312.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRC.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRCC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BRCC opened at $16.45 on Friday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

