Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,241 shares of company stock worth $5,304,977 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 108,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

