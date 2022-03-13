Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $201.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.20 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $191.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $755.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

