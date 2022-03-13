Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock worth $4,197,765. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

