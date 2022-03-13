Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

EDAP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

