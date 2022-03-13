Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $2.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE opened at $125.44 on Friday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.