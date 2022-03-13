Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of FE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

