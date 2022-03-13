Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.77). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insmed stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,233. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

