Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

OLPX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,070. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

