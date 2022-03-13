Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,222.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $21,222.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,028.81 or 0.99900817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00068732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00245546 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00135277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00260563 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00034299 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,104,182 coins and its circulating supply is 11,074,682 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

