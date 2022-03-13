ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $594,671.40 and $780.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00387916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00076562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00096718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.