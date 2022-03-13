Zealium (NZL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $13,471.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.