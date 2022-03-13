Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00396695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003858 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.