ZelaaPayAE Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $68,580.99 and $131,979.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007836 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.