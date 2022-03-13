Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 101,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $113.97 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $155.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

