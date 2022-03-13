Zenfuse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76,659.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $76,659.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105024 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.