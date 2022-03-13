Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth $11,880,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $2,700,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $2,063,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

