Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 94.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,257 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.