Zeusshield Market Capitalization Tops $171,359.64 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $171,359.64 and $10,512.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00105186 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

