Zigcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $18.44 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $18.44 million and $3.59 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

