Zigcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.84 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $17.84 million and $3.48 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00105207 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

