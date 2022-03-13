Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $480.16 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $480.16 million and $31.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00297216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.99 or 0.01196562 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003534 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,806,553,360 coins and its circulating supply is 12,515,086,207 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

