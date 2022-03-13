Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.