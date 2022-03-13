Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 2,275,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

