Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ZFSVF opened at $435.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.64. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $383.00 and a one year high of $502.00.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

