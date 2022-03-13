Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZY shares. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymergen by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

