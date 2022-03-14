-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

NYSE RGS opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. Regis has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 32,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

