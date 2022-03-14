-$0.09 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

Several analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

FWRG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. 168,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

