-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,344. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

