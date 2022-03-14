-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGTX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

