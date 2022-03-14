-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of CGTX opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.