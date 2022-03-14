$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dana posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

