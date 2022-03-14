$0.32 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 247,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

