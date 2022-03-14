$0.38 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 184,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

