0Chain Price Up 4.8% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $43,190.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.