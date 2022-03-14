$1.29 EPS Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17.

CCSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CCSI stock opened at 56.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 57.49. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

