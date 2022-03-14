$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of AR opened at $26.67 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.