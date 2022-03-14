$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

