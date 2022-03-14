$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.