$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 200.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Arko by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 812,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

